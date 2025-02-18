Winter storm warning for most of ENC -- ice, sleet, and snow are all possible starting Wednesday

It may be time to dig out the makeshift sleds and turn that storage container lid into a snow shovel -- for the third time this winter, a snow and ice-making weather event is headed for ENC.

“There is potential for some significant accumulating snow and portions of the area, especially inland, as well as ice,” Meteorologist Casey Dail with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City said.

National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City

While it’s a little too soon to say what areas will see the snow that’s expected to start falling Wednesday morning, she said, “Best chance will be generally along and west of Highway 17; areas east of there could see mostly rain, but that could also transition to winter precip as well. We could get some light ice accumulations along the coast as well.”

Some areas of the region will likely see a light coating of ice, while others could get significant snow accumulation, and she said both will likely impact commuters.

“Could begin Wednesday morning so it could impact the Wednesday (commute) and then it could go into Wednesday night and early Thursday. Could so it could impact travel as well into Thursday,” Dail said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking people to collect emergency supplies and food ahead of winter weather.

NCDOT Secretary Joey Hopkins said, “It’s better to be prepared so you don’t have to be out on the roads later this week.”

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a winter storm warning for most of ENC that will be in effect from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. on Thursday. Coastal Onslow and West Carteret Counties will be under a winter weather advisory.