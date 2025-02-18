'Protect our votes' rally draws hundreds of Riggs supporters in Charlotte

Protesters gathered in Raleigh Monday in support of voters whose ballots are being challenged by Republican Jefferson Griffin in a race for the North Carolina Supreme Court.

Griffin trails Democratic incumbent Justice Allison Riggs. The 734-vote margin has been confirmed by two recounts.

Griffin's claims of ballot irregularities were dismissed by the state elections board. But he's suing in state court to invalidate more than 60,000 ballots, even though all indications are the voters who cast them did so lawfully. That concerns Patryce Britton, who held a homemade sign that said: "I was raised to believe that the point of our country is that the will of the people matters."

A Wake County judge recently upheld the state elections board's dismissal of Griffin's claims. Griffin is appealing.