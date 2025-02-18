Murphy bill would provide hyperbaric oxygen therapy for veterans who have PTSD or a TBI

A North Carolina doctor and congressman has introduced a bipartisan bill that would establish a pilot program to treat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injuries who haven’t been helped by more traditional methods.

Congressman Greg Murphy’s Veterans’ National Traumatic Injury Treatment Act would establish a pilot program at the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide hyperbaric oxygen therapy for veterans who have PTSD or a TBI.

Murphy says the conditions are far more prevalent among the veteran community than most understand, and studies show hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a promising treatment that offers a lifeline to veterans who haven’t had success with other treatments.

He added that 17 or more veterans die from suicide each day, and PTSD or TBI are often contributing factors.