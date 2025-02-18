© 2025 Public Radio East
Murphy bill would provide hyperbaric oxygen therapy for veterans who have PTSD or a TBI

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 18, 2025 at 7:51 AM EST
A North Carolina doctor and congressman has introduced a bipartisan bill that would establish a pilot program to treat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injuries who haven’t been helped by more traditional methods.

Congressman Greg Murphy’s Veterans’ National Traumatic Injury Treatment Act would establish a pilot program at the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide hyperbaric oxygen therapy for veterans who have PTSD or a TBI.

Murphy says the conditions are far more prevalent among the veteran community than most understand, and studies show hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a promising treatment that offers a lifeline to veterans who haven’t had success with other treatments.

He added that 17 or more veterans die from suicide each day, and PTSD or TBI are often contributing factors.
Annette Weston
