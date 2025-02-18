More than 13,000 gallons of untreated wastewater released in Kinston

More than 13,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was released in Kinston on Sunday, after a storm caused a power outage at the Forest Street lift station, and officials say 5,000 gallons of it was discharged into the Adkin Branch floodway.

City officials say damaging winds caused several tree limbs to fall on power lines, cutting power to the lift station, and a backup generator failed to recognize primary power was lost.

City staff will be working with contractors to get the generator’s PLC fixed and on spill recovery efforts.

The Division of Water Resources was notified and is reviewing the matter.