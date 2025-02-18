© 2025 Public Radio East
More than 13,000 gallons of untreated wastewater released in Kinston

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 18, 2025 at 7:39 AM EST
Wastewater flows from a manhole on Albemarle Avenue in Rocky Mount.
Sound Rivers
File: Wastewater flows from a manhole on Albemarle Avenue in Rocky Mount.

More than 13,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was released in Kinston on Sunday, after a storm caused a power outage at the Forest Street lift station, and officials say 5,000 gallons of it was discharged into the Adkin Branch floodway.

City officials say damaging winds caused several tree limbs to fall on power lines, cutting power to the lift station, and a backup generator failed to recognize primary power was lost.

City staff will be working with contractors to get the generator’s PLC fixed and on spill recovery efforts.

The Division of Water Resources was notified and is reviewing the matter.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
