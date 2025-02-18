East Carolina University reaches historic milestone with research designation

East Carolina University has reached a historic milestone.

ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers said the university in Greenville has earned a Research 1 (R1) designation—placing it among the nation’s top-tier research universities.

R1 is an elite designation given by the Carnegie Classification of Institution of Higher Education to universities with the highest levels of research activity; only about 4% of U.S. universities earn the distinction.

In 2023 alone, ECU spent more than $67 million on research and spent more than $326 million over four years.

ECU News Services

The designation will be good for the campus, professors, and students; Rogers said, “This new status means more competitive recruitment opportunities for faculty and students, more partnerships with top institutions and industries, and more opportunities to turn research into action.”