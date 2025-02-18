© 2025 Public Radio East
East Carolina University reaches historic milestone with research designation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 18, 2025 at 7:33 AM EST
ECU News Services

East Carolina University has reached a historic milestone.

ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers said the university in Greenville has earned a Research 1 (R1) designation—placing it among the nation’s top-tier research universities.

R1 is an elite designation given by the Carnegie Classification of Institution of Higher Education to universities with the highest levels of research activity; only about 4% of U.S. universities earn the distinction.

In 2023 alone, ECU spent more than $67 million on research and spent more than $326 million over four years.

ECU News Services

The designation will be good for the campus, professors, and students; Rogers said, “This new status means more competitive recruitment opportunities for faculty and students, more partnerships with top institutions and industries, and more opportunities to turn research into action.”
Annette Weston
