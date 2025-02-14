N.C. congressman questions non-profit hospital's spending on Super Bowl ad

A North Carolina congressman is questioning a non-profit hospital's spending on a costly ad that ran during the Super Bowl.

Congressman Greg Murphy sent a letter to NYU Langone CEO Dr. Robert Grossman, questioning the spending in relation to federal funding and subsidies the healthcare system receives.

Murphy said in the letter that the hospital receives several sources of federal funding and enjoys a tax-exempt status as a non-profit organization, yet it spent at least $8 million on a 30-second Super Bowl ad.

He called the move a “concerning use of scarce health care dollars” and said it raises many questions about upholding the non-profit mission.

NYU Langone’s charity care expenses are reportedly less than half the national average of 2.6 percent.

Murphy added that the organization has sought to classify its New York City campus as a Rural Referral Center under Medicare – which would allow the hospital to receive payments and benefits intended to support isolated rural hospitals as well as special payments for urban hospitals.

Read the letter HERE.