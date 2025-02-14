© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

N.C. congressman questions non-profit hospital's spending on Super Bowl ad

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 14, 2025 at 7:07 AM EST
Tihomir Baev
/
iStockphoto

A North Carolina congressman is questioning a non-profit hospital's spending on a costly ad that ran during the Super Bowl.

Congressman Greg Murphy sent a letter to NYU Langone CEO Dr. Robert Grossman, questioning the spending in relation to federal funding and subsidies the healthcare system receives.

Murphy said in the letter that the hospital receives several sources of federal funding and enjoys a tax-exempt status as a non-profit organization, yet it spent at least $8 million on a 30-second Super Bowl ad.

He called the move a “concerning use of scarce health care dollars” and said it raises many questions about upholding the non-profit mission.

NYU Langone’s charity care expenses are reportedly less than half the national average of 2.6 percent.

Murphy added that the organization has sought to classify its New York City campus as a Rural Referral Center under Medicare – which would allow the hospital to receive payments and benefits intended to support isolated rural hospitals as well as special payments for urban hospitals.

Read the letter HERE.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston