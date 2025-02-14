MCAS Cherry Point again recognized as the Marine Corps Air Station of the Year
The Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point has once again been recognized as the Marine Corps Air Station of the Year.
Major modernization efforts, including the $1.1 billion F-35 Transition Program and the $600 million Hurricane Florence Recovery Program, were noted in the award announcement.
MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer Col. Brendan Burks said earning the award two years in a row is more than just an accolade, it is a reflection of the hard work dedication and passion between the base and the community.