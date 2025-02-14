© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Advocates from ENC Alzheimer's Association urge lawmakers to drive legislative action to help patients, families

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 14, 2025 at 7:21 AM EST
Dr. William Burke goes over a PET brain scan in 2018 at Banner Alzheimer's Institute in Phoenix. The drug company Biogen has received federal approval for a medicine to treat early Alzheimer's disease.
Matt York
/
AP
Dr. William Burke goes over a PET brain scan in 2018 at Banner Alzheimer's Institute in Phoenix. The drug company Biogen has received federal approval for a medicine to treat early Alzheimer's disease.

Nearly 100 volunteer advocates from the Alzheimer's Association - Eastern North Carolina chapter and others gathered in Raleigh this week for North Carolina Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day.

They urged lawmakers to support better access to early diagnostic testing for Alzheimer’s and increased funding for Project C.A.R.E., the only state-funded dementia-specific respite care program.

Advocates shared personal stories to raise awareness and drive legislative action on policies to improve the lives of families affected by Alzheimer’s.

Right now, more than 210,000 people in the state live with Alzheimer’s, and 373,000 family and friends provide care.

Lenoir and Duplin Counties are among those with the highest Alzheimer’s prevalence in the state.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston