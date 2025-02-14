Advocates from ENC Alzheimer's Association urge lawmakers to drive legislative action to help patients, families

Nearly 100 volunteer advocates from the Alzheimer's Association - Eastern North Carolina chapter and others gathered in Raleigh this week for North Carolina Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day.

They urged lawmakers to support better access to early diagnostic testing for Alzheimer’s and increased funding for Project C.A.R.E., the only state-funded dementia-specific respite care program.

Advocates shared personal stories to raise awareness and drive legislative action on policies to improve the lives of families affected by Alzheimer’s.

Right now, more than 210,000 people in the state live with Alzheimer’s, and 373,000 family and friends provide care.

Lenoir and Duplin Counties are among those with the highest Alzheimer’s prevalence in the state.