© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

State proposal would put a stop to turning the clocks forward and back

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 13, 2025 at 6:57 AM EST
Daylight saving time takes effect on Sunday. Some senators are pushing to make daylight saving time permanent.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
If approved, the “Observe Standard Time All Year” bill would go into effect in March of next year.

Several state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are backing a bill that would put a stop to turning the clocks forward and back.

If approved, the “Observe Standard Time All Year” bill would go into effect in March of next year.

President Donald Trump has voiced support for ending daylight saving time in the U.S., and it’s not the first time the proposal has come up in Congress or individual states.

Those in favor of the measure are hopeful there’s more momentum this time around.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston