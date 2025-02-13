State proposal would put a stop to turning the clocks forward and back

Several state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are backing a bill that would put a stop to turning the clocks forward and back.

If approved, the “Observe Standard Time All Year” bill would go into effect in March of next year.

President Donald Trump has voiced support for ending daylight saving time in the U.S., and it’s not the first time the proposal has come up in Congress or individual states.

Those in favor of the measure are hopeful there’s more momentum this time around.