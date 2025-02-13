© 2025 Public Radio East
Significant developments in both litigation and administrative claim processing in Camp Lejeune water cases

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 13, 2025 at 6:24 AM EST
Military Bases

The Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuits continue progressing, and one of the law firms representing people sickened by toxic water aboard the base says there have been significant developments in both litigation and administrative claim processing.

According to attorneys with Zois and Miller, nearly 2,500 lawsuits have been filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina since February 2023, but 103 cases have been dismissed, most voluntarily.

Currently, 408,000 administrative claims are pending before the Department of the Navy and about 6,000 cases are being reviewed for potential early settlements. That is only about 1.5% of claims.

The parties are debating what proof is needed to establish that the water contamination caused illnesses in the plaintiffs, and expert testimony is under review, with the U.S. government considering objections to plaintiffs’ reports.

The lawyers say medical exams for some plaintiffs are still being scheduled.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
