Significant developments in both litigation and administrative claim processing in Camp Lejeune water cases

The Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuits continue progressing, and one of the law firms representing people sickened by toxic water aboard the base says there have been significant developments in both litigation and administrative claim processing.

According to attorneys with Zois and Miller, nearly 2,500 lawsuits have been filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina since February 2023, but 103 cases have been dismissed, most voluntarily.

Currently, 408,000 administrative claims are pending before the Department of the Navy and about 6,000 cases are being reviewed for potential early settlements. That is only about 1.5% of claims.

The parties are debating what proof is needed to establish that the water contamination caused illnesses in the plaintiffs, and expert testimony is under review, with the U.S. government considering objections to plaintiffs’ reports.

The lawyers say medical exams for some plaintiffs are still being scheduled.