Oyster recall underway in North Carolina, other states because of possible norovirus contamination

A multi-state oyster recall is underway because of possible norovirus contamination.

Officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said oysters harvested from Louisiana's Area 3 between January 10 and February 4 are being recalled in several states, including North Carolina.

The recall affects various types of oyster products, including half-shell, shucked, frozen, breaded, and post-harvest processed oysters.

Stores and restaurants have been advised to stop selling or serving the affected oysters and dispose of them immediately.

FDA officials said, "Oysters contaminated with norovirus can cause illness if eaten, and potentially severe illness in people with compromised immune systems. Food containing norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal.



"Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of illness should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department.



"Diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever may be associated with gastroenteritis infections caused by norovirus."



At least 191 cases of norovirus have been linked to the oysters, including two hospitalizations in Louisiana.