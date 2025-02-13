© 2025 Public Radio East
Oyster recall underway in North Carolina, other states because of possible norovirus contamination

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 13, 2025 at 6:22 AM EST
George Hastings points out specks of grit on a newly opened oyster.
Meredith Rizzo
/
NPR
George Hastings points out specks of grit on a newly opened oyster.

A multi-state oyster recall is underway because of possible norovirus contamination.

Officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said oysters harvested from Louisiana's Area 3 between January 10 and February 4 are being recalled in several states, including North Carolina.

The recall affects various types of oyster products, including half-shell, shucked, frozen, breaded, and post-harvest processed oysters.

Stores and restaurants have been advised to stop selling or serving the affected oysters and dispose of them immediately.

FDA officials said, "Oysters contaminated with norovirus can cause illness if eaten, and potentially severe illness in people with compromised immune systems. Food containing norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal.

"Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of illness should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department.

"Diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever may be associated with gastroenteritis infections caused by norovirus."

At least 191 cases of norovirus have been linked to the oysters, including two hospitalizations in Louisiana.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
