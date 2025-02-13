© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

N.C. lawmaker's bill is intended to address the risks of misuse of artificial intelligence

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 13, 2025 at 6:34 AM EST
iStockphoto

A bipartisan bill co-sponsored by a North Carolina Republican and a Massachusetts Democrat is intended to address the risks of misuse of artificial intelligence, particularly with regard to the development of biological or chemical weapons.

Senator Ted Budd said the legislation would require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to develop a strategy for public health preparedness and response, because the country, “Cannot be caught flat-footed on these threats and should begin to prepare now.”

Budd outlined a 2019 study published in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence that explored how AI could be used to design new chemical weapons. The paper’s authors found that AI could be used to quickly and efficiently design new compounds that were highly toxic.

Another study, conducted by students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, found Large Language Models in chatbot platforms can help people without laboratory training to develop viruses highlighted as pandemic threats.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston