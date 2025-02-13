N.C. congressman's bill is meant to keep counterfeit drugs out of the pharmaceutical supply chain

A North Carolina congressman reintroduced a bill meant to keep counterfeit drugs out of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Congressmen Don Davis said the Modern Authentication of Pharmaceuticals, or MAP, Act would close vulnerabilities that allow counterfeit and illicit controlled substances, including lethal fentanyl, to enter the marketplace.

The legislation will require identifiers, like QR codes, to be stamped onto each dose of a controlled substance to ensure the authenticity of essential medicines.

Davis said the MAP Act takes a critical step toward combating the opioid crisis in the United States while also providing peace of mind to the 70 percent of Americans who rely on life-saving medications each day.