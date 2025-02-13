© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

N.C. congressman's bill is meant to keep counterfeit drugs out of the pharmaceutical supply chain

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 13, 2025 at 6:36 AM EST
These pills were made to look like Oxycodone, but they're actually an illicit form of the potent painkiller fentanyl. A surge in police seizures of illicit fentanyl parallels a rise in overdose deaths.
Tommy Farmer
/
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/AP
These pills were made to look like Oxycodone, but they're actually an illicit form of the potent painkiller fentanyl. A surge in police seizures of illicit fentanyl parallels a rise in overdose deaths.

A North Carolina congressman reintroduced a bill meant to keep counterfeit drugs out of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Congressmen Don Davis said the Modern Authentication of Pharmaceuticals, or MAP, Act would close vulnerabilities that allow counterfeit and illicit controlled substances, including lethal fentanyl, to enter the marketplace.

The legislation will require identifiers, like QR codes, to be stamped onto each dose of a controlled substance to ensure the authenticity of essential medicines.

Davis said the MAP Act takes a critical step toward combating the opioid crisis in the United States while also providing peace of mind to the 70 percent of Americans who rely on life-saving medications each day.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston