First pediatric flu deaths of the season reported in North Carolina

The first two pediatric flu deaths of the season have been reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials say one child in the Eastern region and another in the Central region of the state recently died due to complications of influenza.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said it’s a, “Sad reminder that seasonal influenza can be serious and, in some cases, even fatal.”

North Carolina has seen a rise in flu cases in recent weeks and 171 adult flu deaths have already been reported in North Carolina this season.