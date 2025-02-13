ENC pet owners urged to update microchip registrations after a database shut down

Pet owners in eastern North Carolina and nationwide are being urged to update their microchip registrations after a database shut down.

"Save This Life" is based in Texas, and the company has faced criticism on social media for not providing notice to its customers.

Microchips are a tool for reuniting lost pets with their owners, but outdated information can hinder the process.

Pet owners are encouraged to check their registration on the American Animal Hospital Association website’s registry look-up tool.

If the pet is registered with the former microchip company, owners will need to register the chip with another provider in order to keep the animal traceable.