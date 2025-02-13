© 2025 Public Radio East
ENC pet owners urged to update microchip registrations after a database shut down

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 13, 2025 at 6:27 AM EST
Pet owners in eastern North Carolina and nationwide are being urged to update their microchip registrations after a database shut down.

"Save This Life" is based in Texas, and the company has faced criticism on social media for not providing notice to its customers.

Microchips are a tool for reuniting lost pets with their owners, but outdated information can hinder the process.

Pet owners are encouraged to check their registration on the American Animal Hospital Association website’s registry look-up tool.

If the pet is registered with the former microchip company, owners will need to register the chip with another provider in order to keep the animal traceable.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
