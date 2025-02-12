© 2025 Public Radio East
Training is ramping up this month at MCAS Cherry Point and its outlying fields

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 12, 2025 at 6:40 AM EST

Training is ramping up this month at MCAS Cherry Point and its outlying fields, including the use of drones, watercraft and explosives.

Parachute operations will take place Wednesday at Marine Corps Outlying Landing Field and it’s expected to continue as late as 10 p.m. People in the area may notice an increase in aviation activity.

Aviation training at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue from Friday through next Tuesday will include several types of small unmanned aircraft systems at altitudes below 400 feet.

Toward the end of the month, unmanned surface vessels will be operating in the Pamlico Sound and the training will include the implementation of a danger zone that will be active from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., daily. Boats will be posted in the area to ensure the safety of recreational boaters and prevent unauthorized vessels from entering the training area.

Throughout February, officials say Marines will be conducting explosives training aboard MCAS Cherry Point, and people in the surrounding area should expect the occasional loud explosion.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
