Training is ramping up this month at MCAS Cherry Point and its outlying fields, including the use of drones, watercraft and explosives.

Parachute operations will take place Wednesday at Marine Corps Outlying Landing Field and it’s expected to continue as late as 10 p.m. People in the area may notice an increase in aviation activity.

Aviation training at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue from Friday through next Tuesday will include several types of small unmanned aircraft systems at altitudes below 400 feet.

Toward the end of the month, unmanned surface vessels will be operating in the Pamlico Sound and the training will include the implementation of a danger zone that will be active from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., daily. Boats will be posted in the area to ensure the safety of recreational boaters and prevent unauthorized vessels from entering the training area.

Throughout February, officials say Marines will be conducting explosives training aboard MCAS Cherry Point, and people in the surrounding area should expect the occasional loud explosion.