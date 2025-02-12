N.C. House committee approves plan to increase unemployment benefits due to inflation

A state House committee has approved a plan to increase unemployment benefits due to inflation.

The maximum weekly unemployment payment of $350 hasn't changed for more than a decade. The House Finance Committee unanimously approved an increase to $450, but Representative Julia Howard - the bill's sponsor - says she's not sure the Senate will agree to that amount.

If the legislation becomes law, the higher unemployment benefits would take effect in March. The bill also includes a one-time tax credit for employers on their unemployment insurance.