Man who escaped from the Craven County Jail more than two weeks ago captured in Pamlico County

The man who escaped from the Craven County Jail more than two weeks ago has been captured.

Sheriff’s office officials say on January 26, John Nigh removed a ceiling grating, entered a utility chase, and exited the roof through a ventilation housing.

They added that the cellmates concealed his escape by stuffing a mattress, making it appear that Nigh was sleeping in his cell.

Nigh was captured Tuesday afternoon in Pamlico County and Sheriff Chris Davis said he was taken into custody without incident.

Nigh has been charged with escape and bond was set at $1 million. Camren Laughinghouse, Nigh's fiancée, has been charged with harboring an escapee and obstructing justice and received a $35,000 secured bond.