Man who escaped from the Craven County Jail more than two weeks ago captured in Pamlico County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 12, 2025 at 6:27 AM EST
Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis posted this photo with captured escapee John Night, and captioned it, "Full disclosure for all you Facebook warriors…. John and I had a good conversation during his arrest, he even asked if he could smile for our picture and also said he wanted everyone to know he was safe. You’re welcome!"
Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis
/
Facebook
The man who escaped from the Craven County Jail more than two weeks ago has been captured.

Sheriff’s office officials say on January 26, John Nigh removed a ceiling grating, entered a utility chase, and exited the roof through a ventilation housing.

They added that the cellmates concealed his escape by stuffing a mattress, making it appear that Nigh was sleeping in his cell.

Nigh was captured Tuesday afternoon in Pamlico County and Sheriff Chris Davis said he was taken into custody without incident.

Nigh has been charged with escape and bond was set at $1 million. Camren Laughinghouse, Nigh's fiancée, has been charged with harboring an escapee and obstructing justice and received a $35,000 secured bond.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
