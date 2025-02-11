Some CarolinaEast Physicians patients could find their provider is out-of-network by April.

CarolinaEast Health System officials say the practice is currently in negotiations with UnitedHealthcare, and if an agreement is not reached, CarolinaEast Physicians will be out of network as of April 1.

That will include commercial plans, Medicare Advantage Plan, and Medicaid)

The hospital itself is not part of the negotiations and officials say it remains in-network with UnitedHealthcare for all lines of business.