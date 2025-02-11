© 2025 Public Radio East
Norovirus surge: Officials say wash your hands

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:41 AM EST
Norovirus is the most common cause of the stomach misery we call food poisoning.
Amid a surge of norovirus in recent weeks, the state health department is reminding people to take simple steps to reduce their chances of getting what most call the stomach flu.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services say people can help stop the spread by washing hands with soap and water.

They also said anyone that does get sick should drink plenty of liquids and stay home and away from others while they are sick.
