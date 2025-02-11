© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Name change brings back the name “Bragg” to a North Carolina military installation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:43 AM EST
A sign at Fort Bragg, N.C., one of the army bases named after a Confederate leader. As the nation erupts in protests over police treatment of African Americans, these base names are coming under scrutiny — again.
Chris Seward
/
AP
A sign at Fort Bragg, N.C., one of the army bases named after a Confederate leader. As the nation erupts in protests over police treatment of African Americans, these base names are coming under scrutiny — again.

There will be another name change that brings back the name “Bragg” to a North Carolina military installation.

The U.S. Department of Defense said the base near Fayetteville, which was renamed Fort Liberty in 2023, will be named slightly differently than the Fort Bragg of the past.

It will now be called Fort Roland L. Bragg, after a World War II Silver Star and Purple Heart recipient.

The North Carolina base was originally named in 1918 for Gen. Braxton Bragg, a Confederate general from Warrenton who was known for owning slaves and losing key Civil War battles that contributed to the Confederacy’s downfall.

The change to Fort Liberty was estimated to have cost more than $6 million.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston