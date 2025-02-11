Name change brings back the name “Bragg” to a North Carolina military installation

There will be another name change that brings back the name “Bragg” to a North Carolina military installation.

The U.S. Department of Defense said the base near Fayetteville, which was renamed Fort Liberty in 2023, will be named slightly differently than the Fort Bragg of the past.

It will now be called Fort Roland L. Bragg, after a World War II Silver Star and Purple Heart recipient.

The North Carolina base was originally named in 1918 for Gen. Braxton Bragg, a Confederate general from Warrenton who was known for owning slaves and losing key Civil War battles that contributed to the Confederacy’s downfall.

The change to Fort Liberty was estimated to have cost more than $6 million.