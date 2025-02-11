© 2025 Public Radio East
Maysville recycling company cited after death of an employee last May

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:35 AM EST
A Maysville recycling company has been issued a citation after the death of an employee in May 2024. Green Recycling Solutions has contested the citation.
Officials with the United States Department of Labor the 69-year-old man died in an incident involving a front-end loader.

The fine is nearly $65,000.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
