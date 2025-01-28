© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Three facing charges for throwing things, some on fire, at passing cars

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2025 at 6:41 AM EST

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office made two more arrests after items – including some that were on fire -- were thrown at oncoming traffic, hitting vehicles.

Officials say 20-year-old Blake Bowen was arrested shortly after the incident a week ago, and charged with crimes that include reckless driving, disorderly conduct, assault, false imprisonment, and several others.

Several such incidents involving an older blue Ford Mustang had been posted on social media.

On Mondya, investigators say Duncan Miles and Brandon Bortz were also arrested and face several charges.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston