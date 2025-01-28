Three facing charges for throwing things, some on fire, at passing cars

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office made two more arrests after items – including some that were on fire -- were thrown at oncoming traffic, hitting vehicles.

Officials say 20-year-old Blake Bowen was arrested shortly after the incident a week ago, and charged with crimes that include reckless driving, disorderly conduct, assault, false imprisonment, and several others.

Several such incidents involving an older blue Ford Mustang had been posted on social media.

On Mondya, investigators say Duncan Miles and Brandon Bortz were also arrested and face several charges.