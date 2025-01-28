© 2025 Public Radio East
Richlands veteran outlines challenges with local VA care for House committee

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D., left, and Retired USMC Sergeant Major Paul McKenna, right.
Office of Congressman Greg Murphy
A Richlands veteran testified before a House committee recently about the challenges veterans face using the Department of Veterans Affairs Community Care Network.

Retired USMC Sergeant Major Paul McKenna told the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs that it was difficult to find a qualified provider in the community, and the V-A set him up with a primary and urgent care clinic that only has nurse practitioners on staff.

McKenna added that the clinic does not have the expertise or capacity to treat medical issues which include mental health, traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, neurology, orthopedics, and others.

More generally, he said the third-party vendor that coordinates care for veterans appears to have little to no oversight from either the VA or the clinic and he’s been waiting more than nine months for some referrals to be processed.

He asked the committee to investigate why there is no capacity to properly treat Veterans in Eastern North Carolina in a timely and adequate manner.

Congressman Greg Murphy said those who wore the uniform and fought for our freedom deserve to receive timely access to high-quality care, and he’s grateful that McKenna shared his story dealing with the failures of VA Community Care Network before Congress.

Read McKenna’s prepared remarks HERE.

Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
