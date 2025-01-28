© 2025 Public Radio East
Federal appeals panel hears arguments involving ballot challenges in election for state Supreme Court seat

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2025 at 6:46 AM EST

A federal appeals panel has heard arguments involving a still-unresolved November election for a North Carolina Supreme Court seat. Three judges on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, posed questions on Monday of attorneys for Democratic Associate Justice Allison Riggs, Republican challenger Jefferson Griffin and the State Board of Elections.

In a press conference prior to the hearing, Congresswoman Deborah Ross called the ballot challenges a blatant attempt to overturn a free and fair election, saying, "Justice Allison Riggs won the election to retain her seat on North Carolina Supreme Court. Fair and square.”

Riggs has recused herself from the case, but has criticized the challenge as wasting taxpayer dollars by Griffin in a baseless attempt to overturn his electoral loss.

Griffin has said he can't comment on his legal effort.

No ruling was immediately announced after the 90-minute hearing. Monday's legal arguments focused on whether Griffin’s efforts should be heard in federal court or remain in state court.
Annette Weston
