ECU professor who specializes in work with children and families arrested on child exploitation charges

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2025 at 6:35 AM EST
Blace Nalavany was arrested yesterday Monday afternoon, and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
NCSBI
An ECU professor who specializes in work with children and families has been arrested after an FBI investigation into child pornography.

Blace Nalavany was arrested Monday afternoon, and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials say the FBI asked for help from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and served a warrant at Nalavany's home in Winterville.

Nalavany has been an Associate Professor of Social Work at ECU since 2006, and has, according to his bio on the ECU website, “Extensive experience providing clinical services to children, adolescents, and their families with child sexual abuse histories and other life stressors.”

Nalavany’s bond was set at $750,000.
