Cold stun events shut down commercial and recreational spotted sea trout fishing until spring

The Division of Marine Fisheries has closed coastal and joint waters in North Carolina to both commercial and recreational spotted sea trout fishing because of widespread cold stun events.

Cold stuns occur when there is a sudden drop in water temperature or prolonged periods of cold weather that makes the fish sluggish, and studies suggest that cold stun events can have a significant impact on spotted sea trout populations.

The division says temperatures in seven bodies of water from the Little Alligator River to the Morehead City area dropped enough to stun the trout in recent weeks.

All spotted sea trout harvests are closed until spring to allow the surviving fish a chance to spawn before harvest reopens.

Commercial seafood dealers have until 5 p.m. Friday to sell, offer for sale, transport or otherwise dispose of any unfrozen spotted sea trout that remain in their possession from before the closure.