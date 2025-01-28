Cold stun events shut down commercial and recreational spotted sea trout fishing until spring

© 2025 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2025 at 7:02 AM EST
Spotted sea trout
(Photo: NC Marine Fisheries Commission)
Spotted sea trout

The Division of Marine Fisheries has closed coastal and joint waters in North Carolina to both commercial and recreational spotted sea trout fishing because of widespread cold stun events.

Cold stuns occur when there is a sudden drop in water temperature or prolonged periods of cold weather that makes the fish sluggish, and studies suggest that cold stun events can have a significant impact on spotted sea trout populations.

The division says temperatures in seven bodies of water from the Little Alligator River to the Morehead City area dropped enough to stun the trout in recent weeks.

All spotted sea trout harvests are closed until spring to allow the surviving fish a chance to spawn before harvest reopens.

Commercial seafood dealers have until 5 p.m. Friday to sell, offer for sale, transport or otherwise dispose of any unfrozen spotted sea trout that remain in their possession from before the closure.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
