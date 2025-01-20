N.C. Ferry Division looking for qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard

The North Carolina Ferry Division is looking for qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard.

The division will hold a series of five job fairs and two are in eastern North Carolina.

The first is in Morehead City at the NC Works Big Rock Career Center on February 5 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The other is on February 26 at Beaufort County Community College, Building 10, in Washington, also from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Officials say applications will be accepted for temporary and full-time positions at all experience levels, from general utility worker to experienced boat captains.