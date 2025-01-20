© 2025 Public Radio East
N.C. Ferry Division looking for qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 20, 2025 at 7:17 AM EST
The North Carolina Ferry Division is looking for qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard.

The division will hold a series of five job fairs and two are in eastern North Carolina.

The first is in Morehead City at the NC Works Big Rock Career Center on February 5 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The other is on February 26 at Beaufort County Community College, Building 10, in Washington, also from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Officials say applications will be accepted for temporary and full-time positions at all experience levels, from general utility worker to experienced boat captains.
