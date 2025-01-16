© 2025 Public Radio East
Update: More than 2,000 lawsuits, half-million administrative claims under Camp Lejeune Justice Act

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 16, 2025 at 10:36 AM EST
A tearful Erin Brockovich apologized for being emotional while speaking at a town hall meeting regarding the toxic water aboard Camp Lejeune. It’s something that, and if you’ve seen the film you’ll know, is out of character for her.
(Photo: Annette Weston, Public Radio East
File: A tearful Erin Brockovich apologized for being emotional while speaking at a town hall meeting regarding the toxic water aboard Camp Lejeune.

Nearly 2,300 lawsuits have been filed under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, and nearly a half-million administrative claims are pending before the Navy.

Officials with one of the many law firms representing victims, Miller and Zois, say most of the work has been getting individual cases ready for trial or settlement, but systemic challenges remain in reconciling records and reviewing documentation to accelerate settlements.

The Navy is trying new strategies to streamline claims processing, including a new Claims Management Portal but the law firm says it has not done a good job of getting the cases organized.

Discovery issues also persist, including disputes over co-authored expert reports.

The attorneys say that they are still fielding calls from victims who want to bring a claim but cannot because the deadline to file has passed, and they add that opening the window for only two years was a bit harsh and unfairly does not account for newly diagnosed victims.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
