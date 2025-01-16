© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Trusted Traveler program reinstated at Camp Lejeune, lower speed limits coming to MCAS Cherry Point gates

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 16, 2025 at 10:25 AM EST
(FILE: U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River are resuming their Trusted Traveler Program.

The program allows people, in some circumstances, to be escorted on base by service members and others who have a valid Department of Defense ID Card.

U.S. Government contractors can't serve as an escort under the program.

People should expect minor delays at all entry gates for increased security measures like random vehicle inspections and the possibility of ID checks.

Meanwhile, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point is implementing new 15 mph speed zones at its gates.

Officials say the new zones will enhance safety and security, and the posted speed limits will be strictly enforced.

To install the new signage and speed bumps, Slocum Gate will be closed on Saturday and the Main Gate will be closed Sunday.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston