Trusted Traveler program reinstated at Camp Lejeune, lower speed limits coming to MCAS Cherry Point gates

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River are resuming their Trusted Traveler Program.

The program allows people, in some circumstances, to be escorted on base by service members and others who have a valid Department of Defense ID Card.

U.S. Government contractors can't serve as an escort under the program.

People should expect minor delays at all entry gates for increased security measures like random vehicle inspections and the possibility of ID checks.

Meanwhile, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point is implementing new 15 mph speed zones at its gates.

Officials say the new zones will enhance safety and security, and the posted speed limits will be strictly enforced.

To install the new signage and speed bumps, Slocum Gate will be closed on Saturday and the Main Gate will be closed Sunday.