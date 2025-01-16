Sound Rivers is investigating reports of second fuel spill in marina in Oriental

Sound Rivers is investigating reports of a second fuel spill in the marina in Oriental.

Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop said the spill was in the same location as the event in November, and appeared to be coming from a vessel on the Fulcher’s Point Price Seafood side of the harbor.

Krop called the spill in to the National Response Center, operated by the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the local Coast Guard office.

She said they did not investigate the report – evidence of fuel spills can be very fleeting -- but Coast Guard is willing to talk to the nonprofit and the Town of Oriental about what a partnership response to such a spill would look like in the future.