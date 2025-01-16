© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Sound Rivers is investigating reports of second fuel spill in marina in Oriental

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 16, 2025 at 10:32 AM EST
Sound Rivers is investigating reports of a second fuel spill in the marina in Oriental.
Sound Rivers
Sound Rivers is investigating reports of a second fuel spill in the marina in Oriental.

Sound Rivers is investigating reports of a second fuel spill in the marina in Oriental.

Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop said the spill was in the same location as the event in November, and appeared to be coming from a vessel on the Fulcher’s Point Price Seafood side of the harbor.

Krop called the spill in to the National Response Center, operated by the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the local Coast Guard office.

She said they did not investigate the report – evidence of fuel spills can be very fleeting -- but Coast Guard is willing to talk to the nonprofit and the Town of Oriental about what a partnership response to such a spill would look like in the future.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston