Reintroduced bill would ban members of Congress and their families from trading stocks

A North Carolina U.S. Congressman has co-sponsored the reintroduction of a bill that would ban members of Congress and their families from trading stocks.

Congressman Greg Murphy said members and their families should not use the office for financial gain and even the perception of impropriety derails faith in the federal government.

The bipartisan TRUST in Congress Act requires all current and new members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children to divest from certain investment assets or place them into a qualified blind trust until 180 days after they leave Congress.