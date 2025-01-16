© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Reintroduced bill would ban members of Congress and their families from trading stocks

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 16, 2025 at 10:40 AM EST
North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy has been diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his skull and will need surgery to have it removed.
The Office of Congressman Greg Murphy
Congressman Greg Murphy said members and their families should not use the office for financial gain and even the perception of impropriety derails faith in the federal government.

A North Carolina U.S. Congressman has co-sponsored the reintroduction of a bill that would ban members of Congress and their families from trading stocks.

Congressman Greg Murphy said members and their families should not use the office for financial gain and even the perception of impropriety derails faith in the federal government.

The bipartisan TRUST in Congress Act requires all current and new members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children to divest from certain investment assets or place them into a qualified blind trust until 180 days after they leave Congress.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston