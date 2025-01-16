Changes to the North Atlantic right whale vessel speed rule scrapped

NOAA Fisheries has withdrawn proposed changes to the North Atlantic right whale vessel speed rule, which had been announced in July, 2022.

The rule would have restricted boats between 35 and 65 feet to 10 knots along much of the East Coast during the whales’ migration and calving season.

It was withdrawn yesterday on Wednesday.

NOAA officials are expected to share more information about the decision to take it off the table in the coming days.