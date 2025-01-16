© 2025 Public Radio East
Changes to the North Atlantic right whale vessel speed rule scrapped

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 16, 2025 at 10:29 AM EST
Biologists with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute say the mother, Juno, is about 38 years old and has successfully given birth to her 8th documented calf.

NOAA Fisheries has withdrawn proposed changes to the North Atlantic right whale vessel speed rule, which had been announced in July, 2022.

The rule would have restricted boats between 35 and 65 feet to 10 knots along much of the East Coast during the whales’ migration and calving season.

It was withdrawn yesterday on Wednesday.

NOAA officials are expected to share more information about the decision to take it off the table in the coming days.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
