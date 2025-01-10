Two La Grange men arrested for stealing wheelchair access ramps at Kinston church

Two La Grange men have been arrested for stealing wheelchair access ramps at a Kinston church.

Officials with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said Darrell Smith, 40, and Michael Bridwell, 41, were arrested and charged with several felonies for stealing an aluminum ramp and a wooden ramp on Dec. 28 at Rivermont Baptist Church.

Smith is being held without bond because he’s on parole, and investigators say Bridwell was already in custody from previous charges and he received an additional $20,000 secured bond.