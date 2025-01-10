© 2025 Public Radio East
Two La Grange men arrested for stealing wheelchair access ramps at Kinston church

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 10, 2025 at 6:46 AM EST
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office

Two La Grange men have been arrested for stealing wheelchair access ramps at a Kinston church.

Officials with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said Darrell Smith, 40, and Michael Bridwell, 41, were arrested and charged with several felonies for stealing an aluminum ramp and a wooden ramp on Dec. 28 at Rivermont Baptist Church.

Smith is being held without bond because he’s on parole, and investigators say Bridwell was already in custody from previous charges and he received an additional $20,000 secured bond.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren.
