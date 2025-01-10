© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

TikTok will ask the Supreme Court to strike down a law that could ban the app in days

By Bobby Allyn
Published January 10, 2025 at 4:28 PM EST

TikTok will be asking the Supreme Court to strike down a law that could ban the app in a matter of days. The Justice Department says the law should be upheld, since it considers China a national security threat. TikTok's parent company is based in Beijing. The wild card is President-elect Donald Trump, who has asked the high court to not rule to allow him to cut a deal that would save the service.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Bobby Allyn
Bobby Allyn is a business reporter at NPR based in San Francisco. He covers technology and how Silicon Valley's largest companies are transforming how we live and reshaping society.
See stories by Bobby Allyn