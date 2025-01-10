Rain, sleet, ice, and snow all possible Friday night into Saturday morning

North Carolina is bracing for a bout of rain, sleet, ice, and snow Friday night into Saturday morning, and an area meteorologist said the recent cold snap combined with an Arctic high-pressure system is to blame.

"You got to get the cold air here first, and the cold air is here," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Petro.

Forecasters said inland areas will see rain start to fall late in the afternoon, but it will change to a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow after sunset.

Petro said ice is the greatest concern.

"There's a growing concern that this might be a bigger ice storm than we previously thought," he said, "In fact there may be enough. Ice accumulation from freezing rain to result in downed trees and power lines and power outages, and everybody should prepare now for possibility of losing power.”

Martin, Pitt, Greene, and Lenoir Counties have the greatest chance of ice and snow.

Meteorologists say a wintry mix is still on the table for areas closer to the coast but impactful accumulations aren’t likely.

Governor Josh Stein declared a statewide state of emergency ahead of the upcoming winter storm, and he’s urging people across North Carolina to prepare for cold temperatures, snow, and ice.

Stein activated state resources to provide storm response and the declaration creates a path for the potential of federal reimbursement if the event qualifies.

NCDOT has begun brining roads and officials say they will work around the clock in 12-hour shifts to plow and treat snow and ice until all state-maintained roads are cleared.

NC emergency management director Will Ray said people should be prepared to shelter in place, and if the power goes out, be sure to operate generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Stein’s office says hazardous travel conditions are expected Friday and may continue until Monday morning.

As wintry temperatures persist across North Carolina, the State Fire Marshal is urging people to take steps to stay warm safely and avoid life-threatening hazards.

Brian Taylor said improper use of space heaters and candles, and the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning pose significant risks during the cold weather season.

Space heaters are a common source of home heating fires, and Taylor said they are often caused by misuse or lack of proper maintenance. He said people should keep a 3-foot safety zone around them, turn them off when unattended, and avoid using extension cords or power strips, which can overheat and cause fires.

Candles can also pose a fire risk if not used carefully. They should never be left unattended, should be placed in a sturdy holder, and should be kept away from anything flammable.

Carbon monoxide is often called “the silent killer” because the colorless, odorless gas can be deadly if undetected.

Taylor said carbon monoxide alarms should be placed on every level of a home and outside sleeping areas, and should be tested monthly. Heating equipment should be well maintained and expected every year. He also cautions people not to use generators indoors.