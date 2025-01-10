© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Marine Fisheries finalizes five-year timeline for ocean reef enhancements

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 10, 2025 at 6:51 AM EST
North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries’ Artificial Reef Program has finalized its five-year timeline for ocean reef enhancements funded by Coastal Recreational Fishing License revenues.

In eastern North Carolina:

Later this year, concrete pipe will be used to enhance a reef in Raleigh Bay, which lies between the Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras National Seashores.

Sometime during 2026 or 27, concrete pipe and aggregate rock will be used for a reef structure in Southern Onslow Bay, and in 2028 or 29 officials will sink a vessel and use concrete pipe for a reef in Northern Onslow Bay.

Artificial reef managers selected these five sites based on several criteria including public input, contributions of material or funds, existing materials on each reef, the amount of time since the reef was last enhanced and the potential to enhance habitat complexity on the reef.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston