Marine Fisheries finalizes five-year timeline for ocean reef enhancements

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries’ Artificial Reef Program has finalized its five-year timeline for ocean reef enhancements funded by Coastal Recreational Fishing License revenues.

In eastern North Carolina:

Later this year, concrete pipe will be used to enhance a reef in Raleigh Bay, which lies between the Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras National Seashores.

Sometime during 2026 or 27, concrete pipe and aggregate rock will be used for a reef structure in Southern Onslow Bay, and in 2028 or 29 officials will sink a vessel and use concrete pipe for a reef in Northern Onslow Bay.

Artificial reef managers selected these five sites based on several criteria including public input, contributions of material or funds, existing materials on each reef, the amount of time since the reef was last enhanced and the potential to enhance habitat complexity on the reef.