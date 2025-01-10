Creedmoor man accused of intentionally burning down a popular Atlantic Beach bar

A Creedmoor man is accused of intentionally burning down a popular Atlantic Beach bar.

Nearly a dozen fire crews extinguished the fire at BT's Bar and Grill Wednesday morning, and officials with the Atlantic Beach Police Department say Lawton Perry was arrested on Thursday.

Investigators say the front door glass of the restaurant had been blown out and accelerants were detected, along with a suspected incendiary device. Several shotgun shells and ammunition casings were also found.

Perry had been staying at the Ocean Sands Condos and AB police say he was arrested Thursday morning as he was leaving his room.

They add that Perry has an extensive criminal record and is prone to violence.

Perry has been charged with a half-dozen felonies, including malicious use of explosives and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He’s being held at the Carteret County Jail on a $250,000 bond.