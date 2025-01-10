© 2025 Public Radio East
Creedmoor man accused of intentionally burning down a popular Atlantic Beach bar

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 10, 2025 at 6:43 AM EST
Investigators say the front door glass of the restaurant had been blown out and accelerants were detected, along with a suspected incendiary device. Several shotgun shells and ammunition casings were also found.
Indian Beach/Salter Path Fire Department
/
Facebook
A Creedmoor man is accused of intentionally burning down a popular Atlantic Beach bar.

Nearly a dozen fire crews extinguished the fire at BT's Bar and Grill Wednesday morning, and officials with the Atlantic Beach Police Department say Lawton Perry was arrested on Thursday.

Perry had been staying at the Ocean Sands Condos and AB police say he was arrested Thursday morning as he was leaving his room.

They add that Perry has an extensive criminal record and is prone to violence.

Perry has been charged with a half-dozen felonies, including malicious use of explosives and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He’s being held at the Carteret County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
