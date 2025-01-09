© 2025 Public Radio East
Thwarted plot by eastern North Carolina farmers to kill the governor in 1777 will be recognized with a historical marker

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 9, 2025 at 7:23 AM EST
A thwarted religious plot by eastern North Carolina farmers to kill Gov. Richard Caswell in 1777 soon will be recognized with a North Carolina Highway Historical Marker.

The marker commemorating the Gourd Patch Conspiracy will be dedicated on Wednesday, Jan. 15 on NC 42 in Tarboro.

When the North Carolina Constitution was written in December 1776 it did not include any state religion. Historians say a group of protestant farmers from Martin, Tyrrell, Pitt and Bertie counties opposed the state's new religious toleration policies and feared the Continental Army might ally with the Catholic powers like France and Spain.

They organized themselves using secret codes, hand gestures, and signs and met in a pumpkin patch near Tarboro to craft their clandestine plot.

John Lewellen, leader of the plot, planned to raid a powder magazine in Halifax and steal enough ammunition to oppose state authorities by force. Moreover, he wanted to kidnap or assassinate Caswell by timing his raid with the governor's visit to Halifax.

Lewellen was convicted of high treason and sentenced to death, but received the state’s first pardon from Caswell.

By granting Lewellen clemency, historians say Caswell's act of mercy radically strengthened the office and powers of the state’s chief executive.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
