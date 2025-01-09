Swansboro’s Planning Board rejects major rezoning proposal for a mixed-use development on Highway 24

Swansboro’s Planning Board did not support a major rezoning proposal for a mixed-use development on Highway 24.

The board voted 3-2 to recommend against changing parcels at the intersection of West Corbett Avenue and Belgrade-Swansboro Road from Residential/Agriculture to Suburban Town Center.

Since the Flybridge LLC proposal was first introduced, the community has spoken out against the approval of a multifamily complex that could house about 800 people at maximum capacity, citing concerns over traffic, schools and the environment.

The decision now moves to the Swansboro Board of Commissioners, and while an official meeting agenda hasn’t been released, the topic is expected to be discussed at their next meeting next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at town hall.