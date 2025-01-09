© 2025 Public Radio East
NC’s Congressional delegation – on both sides of the aisle -- supports the Laken Riley Act

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 9, 2025 at 7:12 AM EST
FILE - A supporter holds a sign with a photo of Laken Riley before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Rome Ga.
Mike Stewart
/
AP
North Carolina’s Congressional delegation – on both sides of the aisle -- is supporting the reintroduction of the Laken Riley Act for the 119th Congress.

The bill is named after 22-year-old University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, who was murdered last year by an illegal alien on campus who had been previously cited for theft and shoplifting but was released.

Laken Riley’s mother Allyson and stepfather John Phillips said in a statement, “The Laken Riley Act has our full support because it would help save innocent lives and prevent more families from going through the kind of heartbreak we’ve experienced.”

Republican North Carolina Sen. Ted Budd said, “What happened to Laken Riley should never happen to any American citizen.”

The bill would require U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to arrest illegal aliens who commit theft, burglary, larceny, or shoplifting offenses and would mandate that these aliens are detained until they are removed from the United States.

“Laken Riley was murdered in cold blood because an illegal immigrant, who previously committed a crime, wasn’t deported due to President Biden’s disastrous border policies,” said Republican U.S. Senator Tillis. “Illegal immigrants who commit a serious crime should be deported immediately.”

"We have a responsibility to keep our communities safe. The Laken Riley Act ensures our immigration system is not allowing dangerous criminals to slip through the cracks," said North Carolina Democratic Congressman Don Davis.

The legislation also empowers state attorneys general to sue the Secretary of Homeland Security for taking actions on immigration that harm their states or their citizens.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
