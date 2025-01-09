© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

NC public schools hit with major data breach of teachers' and students’ personal information

PRE News & Ideas | By WUNC
Published January 9, 2025 at 6:43 AM EST
iStockphoto

NC public schools have been hit with a major data breach of teachers' and students’ personal information. A hacker attacked the PowerSchool information system that schools use to track student enrollment, grades and attendance.

PowerSchool is the largest provider of cloud-based education software for K-12 schools in the U-S, according to its website. The attack occurred December 28th.

The company notified affected customers, including the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, yesterday afternoon [Tuesday].

Vanessa Wrenn is the Department's Chief Information Officer. She said PowerSchool says the compromised data has been secured and deleted.

“I want to stress this one point: no actions by our schools or no actions by DPI could have prevented this incident from happening," she added, "As a matter of fact, this is a global incident.”

Wrenn said the Department is still analyzing the extent of the impact to North Carolina schools.
WUNC
See stories by WUNC