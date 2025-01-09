The N.C. Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services says a commercial layer operation in Hyde County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza.

This is the first case of the bird flu in commercial poultry in North Carolina since February 2024. Prior to this case, North Carolina has had 11 affected commercial flocks and eight backyard flocks.

State Veterinarian Mike Martin said, "All flock owners, commercial and backyard, should remain vigilant.”

He added that if birds are sick or dying, it should be reported right away to your local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System.