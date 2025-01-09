© 2025 Public Radio East
Commercial layer operation in Hyde County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published January 9, 2025 at 6:58 AM EST
Many backyard chicken keepers are thinking less about the business of raising chickens and more about collecting them — you just have to have them all — which comes with predictable consequences: too many eggs.
Maarigard
/
Getty Images/Dorling Kindersley Collection
The N.C. Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services says a commercial layer operation in Hyde County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza.

This is the first case of the bird flu in commercial poultry in North Carolina since February 2024. Prior to this case, North Carolina has had 11 affected commercial flocks and eight backyard flocks.

State Veterinarian Mike Martin said, "All flock owners, commercial and backyard, should remain vigilant.”

He added that if birds are sick or dying, it should be reported right away to your local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System.
