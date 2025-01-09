© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Bill would incentivize business purchases of more U.S. grown agricultural commodities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 9, 2025 at 7:16 AM EST
Fruits and vegetable are displayed at an area grocery store in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 12. Inflation has surged this year, although the Federal Reserve continues to believe the spike will be temporary.
Brendan Smialowski
/
AFP via Getty Images
Fruits and vegetable are displayed at an area grocery store in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 12.

A North Carolina U.S. lawmaker has introduced a bill that will create a federal tax credit to help businesses shift away from foreign markets and purchase more agricultural commodities in the U.S. Congressman David Rouzer’s Grown in America Act of 2024 has bipartisan support.

He said American goods should be made with American products and the bill supports farmers and ranchers while helping America First companies continue to compete against cheaper imported products.

The act will incentivize businesses to purchase agricultural commodities from U.S. farmers, instead of importing them from overseas, by creating a tax credit to qualifying businesses for purchasing agricultural commodities sourced from American growers.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston