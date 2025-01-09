Bill would incentivize business purchases of more U.S. grown agricultural commodities

A North Carolina U.S. lawmaker has introduced a bill that will create a federal tax credit to help businesses shift away from foreign markets and purchase more agricultural commodities in the U.S. Congressman David Rouzer’s Grown in America Act of 2024 has bipartisan support.

He said American goods should be made with American products and the bill supports farmers and ranchers while helping America First companies continue to compete against cheaper imported products.

The act will incentivize businesses to purchase agricultural commodities from U.S. farmers, instead of importing them from overseas, by creating a tax credit to qualifying businesses for purchasing agricultural commodities sourced from American growers.