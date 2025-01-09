© 2025 Public Radio East
Annual ENC Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project is underway

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 9, 2025 at 7:02 AM EST
North Carolina Coastal Federation
The North Carolina Coastal Federation’s annual Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project is underway, with the support of 20 commercial fishermen and women working to find and recover lost crab pots.

Officials say crab pots and other gear are lost in ENC’s coastal waters due to various circumstances each year, creating hazards that can disrupt both the ecosystem and local fishing industries.

Since 2014, the Federation has successfully led the charge to clear lost gear from North Carolina’s sounds, finding more than 23,000 lost crab pots.

This year, commercial fishermen will be active from January 1-31, during the annual closure that prohibits the use of crab, eel, fish, and shrimp pots in internal coastal waters, specifically north of the Highway 58 bridge to Emerald Isle.

Last year, collaborative efforts between commercial watermen and the N.C. Marine Patrol resulted in the recovery of nearly 2,500 pots across all three Marine Patrol Districts.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
