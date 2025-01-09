Annual ENC Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project is underway

The North Carolina Coastal Federation’s annual Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project is underway, with the support of 20 commercial fishermen and women working to find and recover lost crab pots.

Officials say crab pots and other gear are lost in ENC’s coastal waters due to various circumstances each year, creating hazards that can disrupt both the ecosystem and local fishing industries.

Since 2014, the Federation has successfully led the charge to clear lost gear from North Carolina’s sounds, finding more than 23,000 lost crab pots.

This year, commercial fishermen will be active from January 1-31, during the annual closure that prohibits the use of crab, eel, fish, and shrimp pots in internal coastal waters, specifically north of the Highway 58 bridge to Emerald Isle.

Last year, collaborative efforts between commercial watermen and the N.C. Marine Patrol resulted in the recovery of nearly 2,500 pots across all three Marine Patrol Districts.