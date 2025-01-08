© 2025 Public Radio East
Public comment open on proposed changes to requirements for wastewater plants in Tar-Pamlico River Basin

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 8, 2025 at 6:32 AM EST
A past algal bloom near Durham Creek on the south side of the Pamlico River.
Sound Rivers
A past algal bloom near Durham Creek on the south side of the Pamlico River.

The Environmental Management Commission is accepting public comment on proposed changes to discharge requirements for some wastewater treatment plants in the Tar-Pamlico River Basin.

The rules are part of a strategy designed to manage the release of nutrients into the basin that can cause fish kills, harmful algal blooms and impact water quality in several ways.

A public hearing to receive comments on the amendments will be held at the Pitt County Agricultural Center in Greenville early next month.

Comments will be accepted until March 3. More information about submitting a comment is available at publicradioeast.org.

Email and snail mail comments: John Huisman, NC DEQ Division of Water Resources, Planning Section, 1611 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1611; or by email at john.huisman@deq.nc.gov.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
