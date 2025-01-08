Public comment open on proposed changes to requirements for wastewater plants in Tar-Pamlico River Basin

The Environmental Management Commission is accepting public comment on proposed changes to discharge requirements for some wastewater treatment plants in the Tar-Pamlico River Basin.

The rules are part of a strategy designed to manage the release of nutrients into the basin that can cause fish kills, harmful algal blooms and impact water quality in several ways.

A public hearing to receive comments on the amendments will be held at the Pitt County Agricultural Center in Greenville early next month.

Comments will be accepted until March 3. More information about submitting a comment is available at publicradioeast.org.

Email and snail mail comments: John Huisman, NC DEQ Division of Water Resources, Planning Section, 1611 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1611; or by email at john.huisman@deq.nc.gov.