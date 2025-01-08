Man who took “emotional support cow” to ENC Walmart left before police arrived

A man who took what he said was an “emotional support cow” to Walmart in Elizabeth City on Dec. 26 left with the animal after law enforcement was called.

According to a report in the Daily Advance, a dispatcher radioed a Pasquotank animal control officer respond to Walmart after a call about a cow that that store officials wanted removed from the property.

The dispatcher said the large animal had also relieved itself on the sidewalk, but was unable to tell the officer if the bovine was inside the store.

Several minutes later, a witness said the cow’s owner voluntarily left the property with the animal.