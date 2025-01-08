Bodie Island Double Keepers' Quarters at Cape Hatteras National Seashore closed after midday fire

The Bodie Island Double Keepers' Quarters at Cape Hatteras National Seashore is closed after a midday fire yesterday (Tuesday.)

Seashore officials say staff from Eastern National—the operator of the building’s retail store—called 911 after smoke was seen in the building

Several area fire and emergency services units responded, and the fire was extinguished with no reported injuries.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore is evaluating the internal damage and National Park Service officials say DKQ is closed indefinitely due to the investigation and any needed repairs to the structure.

The Double Keepers' Quarters was built in 1872 alongside the Bodie Island Lighthouse, originally to house the keeper, assistant keeper and their families. It was later renovated for use as a museum, office space and other purposes.