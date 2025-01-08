© 2025 Public Radio East
Bill intended to cut down on red tape for disabled veterans has been signed into law

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 8, 2025 at 6:42 AM EST
bwilking
/
Getty Images
Less than half of the 22 million veterans in the U.S. get their health care through the Veterans Affairs system. Many rely on Medicaid, which is slated for reductions under the health plan making its way through the U.S. Senate.

A North Carolina U.S. Congressman’s bill intended to cut down on red tape for disabled veterans has been signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The Veterans Caregiver Appeals Reform, or CARE, Act was included in the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act, and Congressman Don Davis said it, “Will make it easier for families to help their loved ones navigate the services they have earned.”

Specifically, it requires the VA to ensure medical specialists are carefully reviewing applications and providing full transparency to veterans who are denied care.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs is also required under the law to allow Veterans Service Organizations and others to help a veteran, family member, or caregiver navigate V.A. services.
An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
