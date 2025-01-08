A North Carolina U.S. Congressman’s bill intended to cut down on red tape for disabled veterans has been signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The Veterans Caregiver Appeals Reform, or CARE, Act was included in the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act, and Congressman Don Davis said it, “Will make it easier for families to help their loved ones navigate the services they have earned.”

Specifically, it requires the VA to ensure medical specialists are carefully reviewing applications and providing full transparency to veterans who are denied care.

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs is also required under the law to allow Veterans Service Organizations and others to help a veteran, family member, or caregiver navigate V.A. services.