Bears are denning in their winter homes -- and could be snoozing underneath your house

Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are reminding people that black bears are in their “winter homes,” which could be anything from a pile of brush, a hollowed-out tree, a rock cavity, under a fallen tree or even under the deck or in the crawl space of a house.

Bear escapes from a crawl space in North Carolina

NCWRC’s bear expert Colleen Olfenbuttel said there has been an increase in both human and bear populations over the past decade, and that has led to an uptick in bears denning under houses and decks.

But as long as people leave the denning bear alone, she says it won’t be interested in engaging with people and will only care about getting their winter rest.

However, Olfenbuttel said disturbances by humans or their pets may cause the bear to leave permanently, and if a female denning with her cubs is disturbed, she may orphan them.

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission This bear den was found under a set of stairs in North Carolina.

Regardless of where an encounter may occur, Offenbuttel’s advice is the same - remain calm and leave the area quickly and quietly. If possible, simply stay away from the den area for the rest of the winter season.

In spring, once bears have left their den and become more active, home and business owners should evaluate their property, as bears search for potential den sites from spring through fall.